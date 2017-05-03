Candlelight vigil to be held for slain Newberry Co. woman

Prosperity home where Upstate homicide victim's body was found on Wednesday. (FOX Carolina/ 5/3/17)

The Newberry County Coroner's Office is investigating a domestic homicide on Wednesday.

The coroner said 35-year-old Clatie Dean Stribble was found deceased at a home on Conifer Drive. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

After an autopsy, the coroner said Stribble was strangled and suffered a stab wound to the neck.

Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield said a suspect, 40-year-old Clifton Boozer, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He and the victim had a "domestic relationship," according to Beddingfield.

According to the Newberry County Detention Center, Boozer is charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation by the coroner and the Prosperity Police Department.

Prosperity police said a candlelight vigil for Stribble would be held on Monday evening behind Town Hall on North Main Street.

