Police: Two detained after shots fired near Asheville Mall

Scene of investigation at Ledgewood Village Apartments after 2 detained following reports of shots fired. (FOX Carolina/ 5/3/17)

Scene of investigation after shots fired near Asheville Mall. (FOX Carolina / 5/ 3/17)

The Asheville Police Department said their agency received reports of shots fired outside the Asheville Mall on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were traveling past the Asheville Mall on Tunnel Road around 4:40 p.m. when they said they heard multiple gun shots and saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police said they followed the vehicle which ultimately traveled into Ledgewood Apartments, where two suspects were detained.

Officers said after the incident was reported on South Tunnel Road, a suspect vehicle was located at Ledgewood Village Apartments in east Asheville.

Asheville Mall released the following statement regarding the incident:

We are aware of an isolated incident which occurred in the mall parking lot earlier this evening. Police have cleared the scene and are currently investigating. Additional questions should be directed to the Asheville Police Department.

FOX Carolina is working to get more details on the incident. Police said this incident is unrelated to reports of an armed robbery at Spicer-Greene Jewelers on Patton Avenue in Asheville.

