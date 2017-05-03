Police: Suspects fled on motorcycles after armed robbery at Asheville jewelry store

The Asheville Police Department said an armed robbery on Wednesday is under investigation.

Officers said the incident occurred at Spicer-Greene Jewelers at 121 Patton Avenue.

Police said three suspects wearing dark clothing and full-face motorcycle helmets entered the store and showed handguns. They fled the scene on one white and two red off-road style motorcycles before police arrived on the scene.

An undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken from the store, according to police. No one was injured in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (8282) 255-5050. This robbery remains under active investigation at this time.

