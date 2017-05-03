Police seek suspect they say robbed Greenville gas station - FOX Carolina 21

Police seek suspect they say robbed Greenville gas station

Suspect in Greenville gas station robbery. (Source: Greenville PD) Suspect in Greenville gas station robbery. (Source: Greenville PD)
Greenville police are searching for a man they say robbed an Upstate gas station on Wednesday.

According to police, a man entered the Spinx at 3000 Augusta Street. When the cashier opened the drawer to give change, she slightly turned away from the register. 

That's when police said the man casually reached over the counter and took money from the cash drawer and walked out of the store.

The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, a plain gray t-shirt and blue hat with a star. He was seen leaving the scene in an dark green Honda Accord.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

