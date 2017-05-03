Family issues warning to other parents after daughter's suicide

Destiny Brown wanted to be a veterinarian. The 14-year-old's loved ones said she loved animals.

But life wasn't exactly easy for the Anderson District 5 student.

Brown's family told FOX Carolina of a rough home life when she was younger that later manifested itself in depression and acting out.

But things were turning around. Other family members stepped up to take guardianship of her, and they noted a change in both attitude and her grades once her home life became stable.

Brown's life outside the home, though, was a different story. Her family said she was being treated for depression and that she was picked on for her weight and appearance. They said no reports were ever filed at Brown's request, saying that reporting the incidents would only make it worse.

Brown's family believes all this played a role in her committing suicide Wednesday.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office said they were called to a scene outside an apartment complex on Genesis Circle, where they found Brown. Her family said treatment for her depression included with therapy and medication, and had an open line of communication to discuss issues with her family. Her death came as a shock to them.

Brown's death is the second within a week in Anderson County. Authorities said a 17-year-old in Townville hung herself, and was known to suffer from severe depression.

Brown's family doesn't want her death to be in vain, however. They want it to be a call to others to reach out and ask for help.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown expressed concern about outside influences and similarities in recent teen suicides:

We are always concerned when children are killing themselves. We are trying to identify some of the trends that may be factors in both of these cases. Both cases are very similar.

Brown's guardian, Jenny Arwood, said that reports of harassment and any suicidal thoughts one might have must be reported or discussed, and they want that to be a part of Brown's legacy.

"Somebody will listen, but they've got to talk," Arwood said. "Somebody has got to know. Nobody will know if you don't report it."

A bank account has also been set up to take donations to help with Destiny's funeral expenses. You can donate to 'Angela W Brawner for Destiny Brown' at any local SunTrust Bank.

MORE NEWS: Warrant: Upstate woman charged with murder after intentionally running man over with car

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.