Taylors man scores winning lottery ticket at Upstate gas station on the way to work

A Taylors man is a lot richer after stopping to buy a lottery ticket before work this week.

The man, who wasn't identified in an official release from the SC Lottery, said he headed straight to work after he bought a lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket on Augusta Road in Greenville.

That ticket won him a whopping $250,000.

"It was hard to get it off my mind," he admitted.

The winner said that by the time he got home from work, he'd already planned out how to spend his prize money.

"We're buying a house," said the man to lottery officials as he cashed in his winning scratch off.

SC Lottery officials said his wife agreed.

Apparently, the winner's wife didn't even believe her husband when he called that morning from the Lil Cricket to say he'd won the lottery. She wasn't convinced until he snapchatted a photo of the winning ticket to her.

"Seeing is believing," she said.

Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $250,000 Stacks game. The odds of winning are 1 in 660,000.

