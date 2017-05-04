Police offer reward for details on woman who tried to run over deputy during questioning

Gaffney police need your help to locate a woman they say is wanted for several felony charges dating back to December of 2015.

According to a post on Gaffney Police Department's Facebook page, Dreamer Denise Holbert, formerly known as Dreamer Miller, was being questioned by a Gaffney City police officer for several shoplifting incidents when deputies say she tried to run over him with her vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Det. Blanton at (864) 206-3334. A reward is being offered for any information leading directly to an arrest in this case.

