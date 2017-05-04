Rainy, breezy day, with storms possible this evening

Widespread rain develops into the region today, and will likely be heavy into the late afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s. A few strong storms are possible as well.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, we will have to be vigilant to the radar for strengthening trends after 5 PM as a surge of better moisture and unstable air could move into the area. Should this occur, gusty wind and even a tornado or two would be possible between 5 PM and 11 PM

One other concern is gusty wind through the day, especially in the mountains. There, a wind advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for the potential for gusts to exceed 40 mph in many areas. Tree/power line damage is possible.

Overnight, the storm threat will diminish…but the risk for scattered showers will continue. Cooler air begins to arrive – lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will feature breezy, showery, and mostly cloudy weather as highs fall into the 50s to lower 60s.

Cooler air sticks around for the weekend as well as does the chance for showers, particularly in the mountains. Even in the Upstate, a rogue couple of showers will be possible on Saturday. Dry weather finally returns on Sunday.

A string of mostly sunny days is ahead for next week with highs returning to the 80s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.