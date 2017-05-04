AMBER Alert canceled for NC teen

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after it was issued this week for a Forsyth County teen.

Deputies said Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15, was reportedly abducted from Winston- Salem, NC.

Bottoms is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 114 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a black tube top with a v-cut; pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings; and black Converse shoes. Deputies said Bottoms has a scar on her lower lip.

Deputies said the girl was abducted from the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston Salem, NC.

Deputies originally believed Bottoms was abducted by Deshawn Dante Townes, 24, and Joffey Lee Cutler, 20 and that the trio was traveling in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima.

Raleigh, NC news outlet WRAL reported that Townes turned himself and the Altima into police later Thursday and will not face charges. Townes was with Bottoms and Cutler Wednesday night but parted ways.

Cutler is 5’8” tall. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt.

On Thursday, the FBI confirmed they are assisting Forsyth County in the investigation.

On Friday evening, the official AMBER Alert Twitter account announced that the AMBER Alert for Bottoms had been canceled:

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 727-2112, 336-727-2112 or call 911 or *HP.

