Several National Day of Prayer events scheduled in Upstate communities

Thursday is National Day of Prayer and events are being held across the US, including here in the Upstate.

National Day of Prayer has been observed each year on the first Thursday of May since 1952, after being signed into law by President Harry Truman. During the day, people of all faiths are encouraged to come together and pray for the nation.

The Simpsonville Police Department and Discover Simpsonville will host a National Day of Prayer observance at the Simpsonville Activity Center, which is located at 310 West Curtis Street. The event will begin at noon.

In Greenville, the First Presbyterian Church, located at 200 West Washington Street, will also host a prayer event at noon. A special music service will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The churches of the city of Mauldin will host a National Day of Prayer Gathering at Mauldin City Hall at noon. City Hall is located at 5 East Butler Road.

Dacusville Awakening will host National Day of Prayer events at the Dacusville Volunteer Fire Department, Dacusville Community Center, Pickens County Sheriff’s Department, and Pickens County Courthouse, according to nationaldayofprayer.org.

Café Connections in Pickens will also host a prayer event from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cornerstone Christian and Music Supply in Easley, located at 1895 Gentry Memorial Highway, will host an event at noon and will be open for personal prayer throughout the day.

A prayer service will be held in Woodruff in front of the Humble Grounds Coffee Shop at noon. The coffee shop is located at 132 South Main Street.

Community leaders will host an outdoor prayer meeting at The Beacon Restaurant in Spartanburg, located at 255 John B. White Sr. Blvd., from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Greer, located at 3315 Brushy Creek Road, will host a Prayer on the Patio event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Public Prayer Rally will be held at Legacy Square in downtown Pickens from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Springwell Church in Taylors, located at 4369 Wade Hampton Blvd., will host a prayer event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

