Report: Deputies clock man driving over 100 mph with small, unrestrained kids in car

Deputies in Union County said a man was arrested after he was clocked speeding at over 100 miles per hour with two small children in the back of the car not wearing seat belts.

Deputies said they were patrolling Lockhart Highway on Wednesday when they noticed a speeding vehicle. Deputies said they used radar and tones to determine that the car was traveling at 106 miles per hour.

Deputies pulled over the car and said the driver, James Deese, 23, told them that he did not have a driver’s license because it was suspended for DUI.

Deputies also saw two small children in the back seat that were not wearing seat belts.

Deese was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and reckless driving, per incident reports. He was also cited for two counts of child restraint violations.

