New Aldi opens in Anderson

A new Aldi opened in Anderson on Thursday.

Numerous people lined up in hopes of winning a Golden Ticket. Officials said Golden Tickets for store gift cards in varying amounts were given to the first 100 people in line.

Customers also got the chance to win produce for a year and sample Aldi products.

"We know Anderson residents are looking for a great value and quality groceries they love," said Thom Behtz, Jefferson division vice president of ALDI. "By offering quality exclusive brand products at affordable prices, ALDI is the answer to customer's needs. Whether shoppers are looking for USDA Choice meats, organic fruits and vegetables or gluten-free options, we have them covered with an unmatched combination of great-quality products and everyday low prices."

The new ALDI is located at 624 Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson.

MORE NEWS: Deputies clock man driving over 100 mph with small, unrestrained kids in car

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.