Greenville gears up for 2017 HOG Day

2017 HOG Day volunteer shirt (May 4, 2017/FOX Carolina) 2017 HOG Day volunteer shirt (May 4, 2017/FOX Carolina)
HOG Day volunteers at work (file/FOX Carolina) HOG Day volunteers at work (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Upstate community will join in the 23rd annual United Way Hands on Greenville Day on Saturday.

Thousands turn out every year for the largest day of service in the State. HOG Day features dozens of projects to beautiful the area and serve the community.

Projects include repairing campground cabins for the disabled, painting murals and playground equipment, serving local shelters and cleaning up state parks.

Click here for more details on HOG Day.

FOX Carolina, a HOG Day sponsor, will join in the action by teaming up with Greenville County Animal Care for the Tails and Trails 5K. Our team will be out at the walk with our four-legged furry friends.

Click here to register for the Tails and Trails 5K.

