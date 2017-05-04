Greenville gears up for 2017 HOG Day

The Upstate community will join in the 23rd annual United Way Hands on Greenville Day on Saturday.

Thousands turn out every year for the largest day of service in the State. HOG Day features dozens of projects to beautiful the area and serve the community.

Projects include repairing campground cabins for the disabled, painting murals and playground equipment, serving local shelters and cleaning up state parks.

FOX Carolina, a HOG Day sponsor, will join in the action by teaming up with Greenville County Animal Care for the Tails and Trails 5K. Our team will be out at the walk with our four-legged furry friends.

