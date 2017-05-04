Coroner: 2 drivers killed in head-on Greenwood Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: 2 drivers killed in head-on Greenwood Co. crash

The Greenwood County coroner and the Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that claimed two lives Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Cokesbury Road near Rose Ridge Road.

Coroner Sonny Cox confirmed two fatalities were involved and said the names would be released after he had notified the next of kin.

Cox said two vehicles crashed head-on and the driver in each vehicle was killed.

Troopers said a 2011 ford Focus that was traveling north crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Suzuki SUV.

Both drivers died at the scene and were not wearing seat belts, troopers said.

