Furman University turns on solar power array

The largest solar project on a university campus in South Carolina has begun generating electricity.

Furman University north of Greenville has turned on the $1.7 million solar farm located on a six-acre tract. It's expected to generate about 5 percent of the school's energy needs.

Associate vice president Jeff Redderson says it could generate up to 15 percent of the campus energy need at times. Redderson says the school could save up to $75,000 annually on electricity costs.

Duke Energy provided nearly $1 million for the project.

Under former Furman President David Shi, the school made a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2026.

