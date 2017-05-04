One Greenville Co. school bans 'fidget spinners,' district-wide policy could follow

A Fidget Spinner for sale at Wilson's (FOX Carolina/ May 4, 2017)

Greenville County Schools is looking into keeping popular spinners out of the classroom.

A spokesperson for the district said “fidget spinners” have begun to become a nuisance in schools.

According to product descriptions on Amazon.com, the spinners can increase focus for people with ADHD, anxiety, or autism.

Kids use their fingers to spin the devices in one hand.

According to the school district, AJ Whittenberg Elementary has banned the toys outright, even for students with ADHD.

Officials said the school board will address the use of spinners in class at the next board meeting and consider a district-wide policy surrounding use of the toys in class.

