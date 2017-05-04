Greenville mom shares update on tiny superhero ahead of March for Babies

A Greenville preemie who the Upstate fell in love with when FOX Carolina asked people to share photos of themselves in superhero attire in support of a six-year-old boy who was shot and killed at an Upstate school is still in the NICU several months later, according to his mother.

Becky Miles said Baby Laken was born at 26.5 weeks and weighed only 1.6 pounds.

“He beat the odds and is still fighting,” Miles said.

Laken, now 8-months old, suffers from chronic lung disease and breathes with help from a trach and a tube.

Miles is sharing the update to spread awareness about the March for Babies in Greenville, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Greenville.

Miles originally shared this photo of Baby Laken after the Townville Elementary School shooting.

