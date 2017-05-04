Heavy showers and t-storms on the way

Rain is likely through Friday morning! Cooler, cloudy conditions will settle in through Saturday with a continued chance for showers.

Heavy showers and isolated storms will move through this evening. There is a slight chance we could see a severe storm with damaging wind, or even a tornado, but that threat is pretty low. We’ll be on-guard nonetheless.

Heavy rain will linger toward midnight, then clouds and showers will linger toward the AM commute. Friday will be cloudy with periods of light rain and a strong breeze! Highs will only warm into the 50s for the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate.

The rain chance will linger into Saturday morning, but anything we see would be pretty light.

We will see lows dip into the 40s area-wide for Friday-Sunday nights, and we might even see some high elevation snow near the TN border by early Sunday! Talk about a “blackberry winter” setting up! (that is the term for a late spring cold snap around the time the blackberries bloom).

The weather should remain tranquil and pleasant through middle of next week, with sunshine and seasonably warm highs in the 70s.

