Greenville County's Burke Royster named SC Superintendent of the - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville County's Burke Royster named SC Superintendent of the Year

Posted: Updated:
Greenville County superintendent Dr. Burke Royster (Source: GCS) Greenville County superintendent Dr. Burke Royster (Source: GCS)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The superintendent on Greenville County Schools was named South Carolina Superintendent of the Year on Thursday.

Dr. Burke Royster became the district's superintendent in 2012 and leads the state's largest school district. He has more than 35 years of service in public education.

After receiving the award, Royster is slated to compete for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

MORE NEWS: Gaffney HS teacher named SC teacher of the year

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.