Greenville County's Burke Royster named SC Superintendent of the Year

The superintendent on Greenville County Schools was named South Carolina Superintendent of the Year on Thursday.

Dr. Burke Royster became the district's superintendent in 2012 and leads the state's largest school district. He has more than 35 years of service in public education.

After receiving the award, Royster is slated to compete for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

