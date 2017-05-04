Rains causes Upstate event relocations, cancellations - FOX Carolina 21

Rains causes Upstate event relocations, cancellations

File photo
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Outdoor events in the Upstate were cancelled or relocated as heavy showers moved into the area.

The City of Spartanburg said Music on Main was relocated to Wild Wing Cafe. The event was moved since the Craig Sorrells Project traveled from Myrtle Beach for the event.

Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive in Greenville was cancelled due to inclement weather. Event staff said the concert series would resume next week.

