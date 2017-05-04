GBI issues synthetic opioids alert for state of Georgia

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are issuing a public safety alert for illegal synthetic opioids.

The GBI said in a release on Thursday that in the last four months alone, 17 deaths had been caused by the drugs U-47700 and/or furanyl fentanyl. That number is equal to the number of deaths caused by these drugs for all of 2016. The drugs are both classified as Schedule I substances, are used in the same manner as heroin and have a high potential for abuse with no currently accepted medical treatment use in the United States, according to the GBI. The drugs are typically distributed in either powder or tablet form.

The GBI Crime Lab reported about 50 cases containing U-47700 and furanyl fentanyl so far this year, many of the cases consisting of three or more additional opiates.

GBI officials urge law enforcement and the public to exercise caution when handling these drugs because both furanyl fentanyl and U-47700 can be lethal at very low doses. The GBI said these drugs can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin and are extremely toxic, even in the smallest quantities.

The GBI issued the following tips in the event that someone come into contact with the drugs or overdoses:

U-47700 or furanyl fentanyl may cause symptoms such as shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, lethargy, cold or clammy skin, loss of consciousness, and/or heart failure. Should someone come in contact with the drugs and an overdose is suspected, administer Naloxone immediately and call 911. Multiple doses of Naloxone may be required.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal approved this year legislation to ban both U-47700 and furanyl fentanyl, effective April 17. Due to the danger and complexity of the opioids, the GBI has issued a statewide officer safety alert, asking officers to utilize personal protective equipment when handling or packaging any synthetic opioid.

