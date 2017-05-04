Haywood Co. Schools releases statement after fight video posted online

Haywood County Schools has released a statement after a video of an assault at Tuscola High School began circulating online.

District officials said a male student assaulted another student at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said the incident lasted for about 20 seconds, however the victim of the assault sustained serious physical injuries. The district said law enforcement and the parents of the victim were promptly notified after the incident.

According to the district, another student took video of the assault and shared it electronically with others. School officials were notified on Thursday that the video had begun circulation on social media.

The school's principal released the following statement on the incident:

“This was an aggressive assault and watching the video actually made us feel nauseated,” said Travis Collins, Principal of Tuscola High School. “This is unacceptable behavior and we will use our existing policies and laws to issue appropriately firm discipline for the student committing the assault and the student who made and transmitted the video.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte shared his thoughts on the incident:

“We are thankful for the intervention of other students and staff as they yelled at the student committing the assault and began moving toward the incident to intervene,” said Bill Nolte Associate Superintendent. “Our thoughts are with the injured student. We ask people not to share the video with others. This adds insult to injury and advertises something that should be condemned.”

Superintendent Anne Garrett also weighed in on the assault with a statement:

“It is very disappointing that such an act would occur at one of our schools,” said Superintendent Anne Garrett. “We stand with Mr. Collins and his staff as they work through this difficult situation. They are working hard to stabilize the campus climate during this very important time of the year.

