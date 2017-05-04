Family searching for missing Clinton teen

The family of an Upstate teen is hoping for her safe return.

15-year-old Ty'Queria Little's uncle said she was last seen leaving Clinton High School in a vehicle with an older man around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Little is described as 5'5" tall, 180 lbs with medium length hair, dark skin and dark eyes.

The teen's mother said Ty'Queria was dressed up this morning, which was unusual. She was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt, gray Batman shoes and blue jeans, with her hair in braids.

Family says Little normally rides the bus home. There was no description of the car she was seen getting into - the school's cameras didn't show the vehicle on footage.

Ty'Queria's uncle said her friends told him the teen had been in communication with an older man from out of state.

Her family has reached out to the Clinton police and Laurens County Sheriff's Office in regards to her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

