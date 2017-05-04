Hickory Tavern Fire Department raises funds for family of fallen firefighter

An Upstate fire department mourns the loss of one of its own, Chief Lance Roper said Thursday.

“The Hickory Tavern Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of Firefighter Billy Daniel Whitt”, Roper announced.

An official release from the fire department said Whitt died tragically on April 29 while working at his family-owned business. His fire department colleagues said the incident happened out of state.

Whitt was 43-years-old, according to his colleagues, and left behind a wife named Bettina, a son named Steffan and two younger daughters, Sabrina and Sylvia.

The Hickory Tavern Fire Department has created a GoFundMe account to assist Billy Whitt's family with expenses incurred during this time. You can donate to that fundraiser here.

The fire department released the following statement on the passing of Billy Whitt:

Billy Whitt was an active member of the Hickory Tavern Community. He was a Veteran of the US Army, serving in Kuwait in Operation Desert Storm, as a Tank Commander. Billy was Volunteer Firefighter, a leader of Boy Scout Troop 109 of Hickory Tavern, and a Lieutenant in the Michelin Emergency Team. Billy was honorable, selfless, quiet and caring. His presence will be greatly missed.

