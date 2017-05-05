Storm sends trees crashing onto roads, houses, power lines in Mauldin

Crews work to remove trees from Old Mill Rd. in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ May 5, 2017)

Firefighters in Mauldin said storms that pushed through early Friday morning sent trees crashing down onto streets, onto power lines, and onto houses in the city.

Large trees were blocking Old Mill Road near Shadecrest Drive but firefighters were working to clear those trees from the road as of 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said trees fell on one house on Shadecrest Drive.

Cheryl and Mike Guarino described the damage falling trees caused to their home.

“One of the big branches that came down at the coroner of the house knocked down the gutters and leaning on the roof,” Mike stated. “Then we had one of the pair trees break off in the front and hit the front side of the house, and came down on the gutter.”

“We’re very, very blessed,” Cheryl added. “The branch that came down missed our bedroom by inches.”

The Guarinos said they have lived in their home for 19 years and have never seen such storm damage in their neighborhood.

Trees also fell on power lines in Mauldin, causing dozens of outages, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy’s online outage map showed 56 outages along Vesper Circle and White Drive, just off North Main Street. The outages were first reported after 1:30 a.m. and Duke expected to have service restored by 4 p.m. Friday.

