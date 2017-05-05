Showers still possible Friday and Saturday - FOX Carolina 21

Showers still possible Friday and Saturday

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Showers will continue to be possible Friday and again on Saturday, then the weather improves.

The threat for widespread, heavy rains has ended; however, spotty, off/on showers will be possible Friday with substantially cooler air. Expect highs to be in the 50s to near 60 degrees with a breeze developing.

Overnight, some high elevation showers could briefly changeover to light snow on the TN/NC border but no accumulation is expected.

Saturday will feature a clearing sky initially before a final round of wet weather sweeps in from the northwest. Showers will become possible after 3 PM in the mountains and push into the Upstate around sunset.

Very cold air aloft could create potential for a few storms producing small hail, but this threat isn’t significant at this time.

Drier air finally wins the battle on Sunday, so expect a sunny sky with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Calm weather sticks around into the first part of next week with near-average (upper 70s) temperatures returning by Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.