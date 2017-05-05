Deputies search for shooter after 1 person shot at Fountain Inn plant

The Laurens County sheriff said one person was shot and deputies were searching for a shooter at a plant in Fountain Inn.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said an active shooter situation was reported around 5:45 a.m. and deputies arrived just after 6 a.m. Friday at Yanfeng Automotive plant.

Reynolds said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. That person is expected to survive.

Workers were evacuated and moved to a grassy area near the plant.

Reynolds said deputies were working to clear the plant, which is more than 400,000 square feet in size.

Reynolds said it would take a while for deputies to find the shooter, but “If he is in there, the shooter will be found.”

We were told that the first search was completed just before 7:30 a.m. and that a second search was beginning.

Fountain Inn police, firefighters and EMS also responded. Greenville County deputy cruisers were also at the scene.

At 7:20 a.m. radio dispatchers issued a "Be on the lookout" order law enforcement about a blue/green Ford Fusion that the suspect, a male, may be driving.

Yanfeng is one of the world's largest manufacturers of automotive interiors. Yanfeng purchased the old Faurecia plant and expanded operations there in 2016. The plant is located on International Boulevard in an industrial park just off I-385.

Nelson Road was blocked at Highway 418 as deputies investigated.

