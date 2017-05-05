Warrant: Greenville Co. teen arrested after sharing photo of sex act on Snapchat

A Greenville County teen faces multiple charges after sharing a photograph of himself and an underage girl involved in a sex act on Snapchat, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants state 18-year-old Austin Leppard took and posted the photo on April 18. The photo showed Leppard involved in a sex act with a 15-year-old girl.

The photo was disseminated to other students who are between 14 and 18 years old, the warrants state.

Warrants were served on April 21 and Leppard was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and disseminating obscene material to persons under age 18.

