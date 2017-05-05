Warrant: Greenville Co. teen arrested after sharing photo of sex act on Snapchat

The Laurens County sheriff said one person was shot and deputies were searching for a shooter after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >
Destiny Brown wanted to be a veterinarian. The 14-year-old's loved ones say she loved animals. But life wasn't exactly easy for the teen.
The family of an Upstate teen is hoping for her safe return.
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.
The one survivor of a boat crash that killed two people on Lake Murray two weeks ago has filed a lawsuit claiming the driver of the boat that crashed into him and his two friends never rendered aid.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
The Greenwood County coroner and the Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that claimed two lives Thursday morning.
The zoo says 37-year-old Penny was humanely euthanized on Thursday after she fell on exhibit and was unable to stand.
Deputies said Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15 was reportedly abducted by two males from Winston Salem, NC.
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.
Sheriff Don Reynolds says 1 person was shot at the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn. (FOX Carolina/ May 5, 2017)
Crews were working to clear roads and cut fallen trees and limbs along Old Mill Road in Mauldin after strong storms early Friday morning.
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.
The Anderson County Fair runs from May 4-14 at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center, 3027 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Take a look back at firefighters throughout Greenville's history for International Firefighters' Day.
Clemson Prowl and Growl. (5/3/17)
Gaffney HS English teacher Erin Fox wins SC Teacher of the Year. (5/3/17)
