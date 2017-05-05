Police: Mauldin High on lockdown after shots fired in road rage incident

The Mauldin Police Department is investigating a road rage incident on Friday morning.

Police said the road rage incident began on East Butler Road near Gateway Boulevard and traveled toward Mauldin High School.

During the incident, officers said shots were fired. No one was struck by a bullet, police said.

One of the vehicles reportedly crashed on Butler Road but the other vehicle fled the scene, officers said.

Mauldin High School was placed on partial lockdown as a precaution.

