Troopers: School bus collides with van, 18 kids on board

(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said no kids were hurt when a school bus crashed on East Main Street in Greenville.

The crash happened around 8:19 a.m. near Northwood Street.

Troopers said a school bus and a van sideswiped each other.

18 kids were on the bus not no students were injured.

Troopers said charges are pending.

East Main Street was blocked after the crash.

