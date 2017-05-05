Troopers: School bus collides with van, 18 kids on board

Troopers said no kids were hurt when a school bus crashed on East Main Street in Greenville.

The crash happened around 8:19 a.m. near Northwood Street.

Troopers said a school bus and a van sideswiped each other.

18 kids were on the bus not no students were injured.

Troopers said charges are pending.

East Main Street was blocked after the crash.

