Police searching for 'Woodruff Most Wanted' suspect

Police searching for 'Woodruff Most Wanted' suspect

Anthony Huff (Courtesy: Woodruff PD)

Woodruff police said Friday that officers were searching for a ‘Most Wanted’ suspect.

Police said Anthony Chase Huff, 29, is wanted for strong arm robbery.

Police said people should not approach Huff if they see him and to call the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131 immediately.

Huff is 6'1" tall, 190 pounds, is bald and has green eyes.

