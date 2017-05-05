Deputies: Woman charged after man stabbed multiple times with st - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Woman charged after man stabbed multiple times with steak knife

Mindy Faye Guffey (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office) Mindy Faye Guffey (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County deputies said a Marion woman was arrested after a stabbing early Friday morning.

Deputies said they charged Mindy Faye Guffey, 37, of Hidden View Loop with assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Guffey’s home.

Deputies said they arrived to find the victim, a 40-year-old man who also lives at the home, with knife wounds to the chest and shoulder.

Deputies said an investigation revealed that during an argument, Guffey grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

