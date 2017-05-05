Warrant: Inman man charged with sexual battery involving young girl

Spartanburg County deputies said an Inman man was arrested on a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge for an incident that took place in March.

According to arrest warrants, Travis Guffey, 30, engaged in sexual battery on a female victim who is under the age of 11 by forcing a sex act and fondling the child on March 17.

Deputies said they began investigating after getting a request from DSS to investigate possible abuse on March 18.

On May 3, arrest warrants were issued Charging Guffey in the case.

Guffey was arrested on May 3 and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

