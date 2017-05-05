Warrant: Inman man charged with sexual battery involving young g - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Inman man charged with sexual battery involving young girl

Posted: Updated:
Travis Guffey (Courtesy: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office) Travis Guffey (Courtesy: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Spartanburg County deputies said an Inman man was arrested on a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge for an incident that took place in March.

According to arrest warrants, Travis Guffey, 30, engaged in sexual battery on a female victim who is under the age of 11 by forcing a sex act and fondling the child on March 17.

Deputies said they began investigating after getting a request from DSS to investigate possible abuse on March 18.

On May 3, arrest warrants were issued Charging Guffey in the case.

Guffey was arrested on May 3 and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS - Warrant: Greenville Co. teen arrested after sharing photo of sex act on Snapchat

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.