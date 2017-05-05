Rep. Harold Mitchell Jr. to announce resignation amid health iss - FOX Carolina 21

Rep. Harold Mitchell Jr. to announce resignation amid health issues

Posted: Updated:
Harold Mitchell (Source: SC State House) Harold Mitchell (Source: SC State House)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Rep. Harold Mitchell Jr. is expected to announce his resignation as a representative of District 31.

Mitchell will be holding a press conference across from Spartanburg city council chambers at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Mitchell said he has been having health issues for the last year and although he has been doing better, recently experienced a health decline.

He has been on medical leave since April 10.

