Rep. Harold Mitchell Jr. to announce resignation amid health issues

South Carolina Rep. Harold Mitchell Jr. is expected to announce his resignation as a representative of District 31.

Mitchell will be holding a press conference across from Spartanburg city council chambers at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Mitchell said he has been having health issues for the last year and although he has been doing better, recently experienced a health decline.

He has been on medical leave since April 10.

