Cool & breezy Saturday with late afternoon/evening rain

Today will be another far from perfect day weather-wise with cool temperatures, strong wind, and a mix of clouds and sun.

There will also be a few showers here and there mainly in the mountains during the morning and midday, but another quick disturbance will make its way in from the north this afternoon and evening.

This will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms to hit the mountains from about 2 until 8 pm, and in the Upstate from 5 until 10 pm.

With cold enough air aloft, some small hail and perhaps some gusty wind is possible with a few of these, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Upon their exit, the rest of the night will bring clearing skies and become chilly with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Sunday will be much better with sunshine and highs in the middle 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in the Upstate.

Similar warmth will stick around for the bulk of next week with highs even approaching 80 in the Upstate and 70 in the mountains by mid to late week with just pop-up mountain showers.

Our next disturbance looks to move in on Friday giving us our next organized rain chance.

