Cooler with lingering showers this weekend

Another chance for rain comes this weekend, along with cooler than normal temps. Skies clear toward Sunday and early next week.

Scattered light showers and clouds will be the rule through Friday night. Expect some clouds to start Saturday, but we shouldn’t see much rain early on! It will be cool in the 40s area-wide to start the day, then highs will warm to the low 60s to around 70. We’ll have a chance for heavy showers and even some small hail late Saturday as a disturbance rolls overhead. Best chance for rain will be from 4pm-10pm.

Sunday will start chilly in the low 40s for the mountains and mid 40s in the Upstate. Plentiful sunshine will bring highs into the 70s by late day for the Upstate, while the mountains will stay in the mid 60s. This looks like the best day to be outside this weekend.

Sunny skies will begin our work week, but another chance for rain comes Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted!

