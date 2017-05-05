Deputies: Former Greenville church employee again charged with child sex crimes

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested again in connection with sexual assaults which occurred in the 1980s.

Deputies said a victim came forward to report the incidents, which reportedly occurred between 1981 and 1986. The victim was 8 years old at the time, according to deputies.

Deputies said 62-year-old Timothy Lee Anders was employed during the time at Wren Memorial Baptist Church were he operated a church van and did maintenance work. He is accused of coercing young victims during trips to and from church services.

Anders was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and lewd act upon a child.

He is currently being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Anders was previously arrested and charged with 27 child sex crimes from cases dating back to 1976. In 2013, deputies said a victim came forward to say Anders sexually assaulted him during an 8-year period while he worked at Wrenn Memorial Baptist. A female victim also came forward and said she was inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted by Anderson.

According to SLED, Anders was never convicted of the charges.

Investigators are encouraging any other victims to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

