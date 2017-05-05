Deputies searching for NC woman who failed to register as sex offender

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to register.

Deputies said in 2007, 34-year-old April Nicole Chrisawn was convicted of two counts of second-degree rape. She was released in November 2013 and required to register as a sex offender.

According to deputies, Chrisawn was evicted from her home on Owl Hollow Road in Marion and has not provided her new address as required by law. She also changed her name to April Nicole Knight, which violates registration laws.

She also has an outstanding warrant for larceny.

Anyone with information on Chrisawn's whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 828-652-2235.

