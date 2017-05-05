Dolly Parton surprises Gatlinburg fire victims with $5K gift

Dolly Parton, who has been active in supporting those affected by the Smoky Mountain wildfires, surprised some families on Thursday with a special gift.

The Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund raised nearly $9 million for wildfire victims during a telethon in December 2016. To help efforts to rebuild, the My People Fund provided $1,000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes were destroyed by the fires.

With Thursday's final distribution of funds to these families, the Dollywood Foundation was able to give them an additional $5,000 to help with recovery.

“The My People Fund has been a great success,” said Parton. “I want to thank my team, the Dollywood Foundation, my friends in the music business and the thousands of people from all over the country who opened both their pocketbooks and their hearts to help us."

Parton said they've given nearly 900 families $10,000 each from the My People Fund.

"I know $10,000 can’t solve everything, but I do hope the money will help them to dream again," Parton said. "We’re still receiving money, so we aren’t finished yet."

Parton's foundation is also donating at least $3 million to the Mountain Tough Recover Team, which is expected to help families beginning in June with critical rebuilding.

