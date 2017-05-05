Woodruff Road ramps on I-385 to be shifted this weekend

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an interstate ramp to Woodruff Road will be shifted this weekend during construction on the Gateway Project.

On Friday night the ramp on I-385 southbound for Woodruff Road will be closed to shift traffic to its new location, which is less than half a mile south toward Butler.

According to officials, the ramp on I-385 northbound for Woodruff Road will close at 7 p.m. on May 6 as traffic is shifted to a new ramp, which is half a mile south of the current ramp.

According to SCDOT, the new ramp will be open beginning Sunday morning.

