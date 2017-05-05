Ben & Jerry's recalls Pint Slices due to possible mix-up

A voluntary recall has been issued for certain boxes of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices due to a possible mix-up which could be hazardous to those with nut allergies.

Unilver said the packages may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices which contain peanut butter.

The recalled products are in paperboard boxes containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices) with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

For more information, visit the Ben & Jerry's website.

