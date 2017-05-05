Upstate ice cream shop to raise funds for thrift store worker injured in explosion

An Upstate ice cream shop is working to help a man in need after being hurt on the job.

Pink Mama's Ice Cream in Travelers Rest will be donating tips received during the month of May to Joey Hyatt. Hyatt was injured in an explosion while working at Miracle Hill Thrift Store in Travelers Rest back in March.

Hyatt remains in the hospital recovering from burns at this time.

