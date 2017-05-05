Upstate ice cream shop to raise funds for thrift store worker in - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate ice cream shop to raise funds for thrift store worker injured in explosion

Posted: Updated:
Pink Mama's Ice Cream fundraiser (Source: Pink Mama's Ice Cream Facebook page) Pink Mama's Ice Cream fundraiser (Source: Pink Mama's Ice Cream Facebook page)
Joey Hyatt (Source: Family) Joey Hyatt (Source: Family)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate ice cream shop is working to help a man in need after being hurt on the job.

Pink Mama's Ice Cream in Travelers Rest will be donating tips received during the month of May to Joey Hyatt. Hyatt was injured in an explosion while working at Miracle Hill Thrift Store in Travelers Rest back in March.

Hyatt remains in the hospital recovering from burns at this time.

PREVIOUSLYFamily: Travelers Rest explosion victim in ICU, will have long recovery

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.