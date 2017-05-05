Dispatch: Deputies responding to reports of shooting in Spartanb - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies responding to reports of shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said deputies are responding to reports of a shooting on South Pine Street in Spartanburg.

The call initially came in around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 

Deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were working the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

