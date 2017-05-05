Dispatch: Coroner called to scene of large law enforcement presence in Spartanburg

Coroner called to scene of large law enforcement presence on Nazareth Road at Larkin Park Road (FOX Carolina/ 5/5/17)

Coroner called to scene of large law enforcement presence on Nazareth Road at Larkin Park Road (FOX Carolina/ 5/5/17)

Coroner called to scene of large law enforcement presence on Nazareth Road at Larkin Park Road (Source: iWitness)

Coroner called to scene of large law enforcement presence on Nazareth Road at Larkin Park Road (Source: iWitness)

A large law enforcement presence is gathered at Nazareth Road at Larkin Park Road in Spartanburg.

Dispatchers said Spartanburg County deputies and the coroner have also been called to the scene.

There is no word on who the victim is or the victim's manner of death at this time.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Upstate ice cream shop to raise funds for thrift store worker injured in explosion

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.