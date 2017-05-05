Troopers: At least one dead, roadway blocked after Greenville Co - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: At least one dead, roadway blocked after Greenville Co. crash

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Trooper said at least one person is dead after a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

They got the call around 6:34 p.m.

Troopers said the incident happened at Godfrey Road and Batesville Road in Simposnville.

The roadway was reportedly blocked due to the crash.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

