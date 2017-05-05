Coroner responding to shooting at Cowpens community center - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding to shooting at Cowpens community center

Scene of fatal shooting in Cowpens (FOX Carolina/5/5/17) Scene of fatal shooting in Cowpens (FOX Carolina/5/5/17)
COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner was responding to a shooting incident in Cowpens Friday night.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger told FOX he was at a location on Foster Street. Our crew at the scene was able to confirm that the incident occurred at Timken Community Center.

He was unable to share details on the ongoing investigation, and details are limited at this time.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

