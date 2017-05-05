Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm

The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.

Coroner Parks Evans told FOX the 23-year-old was found by his roommates in his dorm around 4 a.m.

An autopsy was completed and has been sent off for toxicology results. No cause of death is known at this time.

Furman University Police Chief Vince Moore told FOX that SLED is leading the investigation at this time. Moore said dispatchers initially received a call about an unresponsive male.

Moore says the student died at the scene, but had no history of medical conditions.

He was identified as Joseph "Blake" Hadden.

A letter was sent out to Furman University students about the incident:

Dear Furman Community, It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the death of Joseph “Blake” Hadden, a Furman senior from Augusta, Georgia. Blake passed away in his North Village apartment on campus early this morning. Investigators are looking into the cause of death. In this time of profound sorrow, the university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Blake’s family and friends. We will be honored to award his degree posthumously at Commencement tomorrow. Any loss reminds us how precious life can be. This loss also reminds us of the importance of reaching out to one another to offer strength and support and to seek help when needed. It is never easy when we experience such a loss. It impacts the entire Furman community because we live and learn so closely together. That is why it’s important that we console one another in our grief and seek help if we need it. The Chaplain’s Office, Counseling Center, and the Office of Student Life can provide great solace during times of grief and loss. Please know that we will provide any other support we can in the coming days. Contact numbers are below: Chaplain’s Office: 864-294-2133

Counseling Center: 864-294-3031

Student Life Office: 864-294-2202 The Chapel is open today for reflection. Counseling services and Student Life offices also will be open and available today. Please take a moment to remember the life of Joseph “Blake” Hadden and his time as a member of our community. May all who knew him find peace and comfort during this difficult time. Sincerely, Elizabeth Davis President

Furman University commencement will be held on Saturday.

