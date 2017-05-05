Troopers: 22-year-old man dead after struck by vehicle on Hwy 11

Troopers said one person was killed in a Spartanburg County crash Friday night.

The call came in at 9:32 p.m.

Troopers said the incident happened at SC Hwy 11 and Pruitt Farm Road.

The roadway was reportedly blocked after the crash.

Troopers said a 22-year-old man was traveling south on SC Hwy 11 when a the driver of a Dodge traveling south on the same road struck him.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, according to troopers. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt during the crash and was not injured.

No charges have been filed in this incident, per troopers.

