Investigation underway after individual found shot to death in G - FOX Carolina 21

Investigation underway after individual found shot to death in Greenville Co. roadway

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17) Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17)
Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17) Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17)
Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17) Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17)
Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17) Scene of Greenville death investigation. (FOX Carolina/5/5/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said a death investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in a Greenville County roadway on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to a call around 10:15 p.m. about an intoxicated person in the roadway.

When deputies responded to the scene at 11 Kerns Avenue (D&D Mobile Home Park) in Greenville, they discovered the individual had suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A death investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWSTroopers: 22-year-old man dead after struck by vehicle on Hwy 11

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.