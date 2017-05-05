Investigation underway after individual found shot to death in Greenville Co. roadway

Deputies said a death investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in a Greenville County roadway on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to a call around 10:15 p.m. about an intoxicated person in the roadway.

When deputies responded to the scene at 11 Kerns Avenue (D&D Mobile Home Park) in Greenville, they discovered the individual had suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A death investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

