Greer police: Deadly wreck under investigation

Greer police said they are investigating a to car wreck that happened early Saturday morning.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with the police department said the wreck took place on Highway 14 at the intersection of River Rd. around 1 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the wreck, according to police.

Holcombe confirmed the coroner was called out to the scene.

Holcombe did not say how many victims were killed or involved in the wreck.

